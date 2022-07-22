Ludhiana | 2 bodies found on railway tracks
Two unidentified bodies were found on the railway tracks in separate locations between Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan.
In the first incident, the mutilated body of a man who appears to be around 25-year-old was found on the tracks near Vishkarma Chowk at around 10.30 am, following which a team led by assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar reached the spot and initiated a probe. Kumar said the man couldn’t be identified since an identity card or mobile phone were not recovered. He added that there were no CCTV cameras installed near the spot.
“Our teams have questioning locals from nearby areas, but the we are yet to ascertain his identity. The body has been kept in the mortuary at the local civil hospital,” said the ASI Ramesh.
GRP is not suspecting a murder or suicide. “Prima facie, it doesn’t seem to be a murder, but it seems that he was mowed down by a train. We are waiting for the postmortem report and things will be much clearer after that,” said Kumar.
In another case, the body of a man who appears to be around 55-year-old was found on the tracks near Sherpur Bridge, Dhandari Kalan, at around 2 pm.
ASI Kirpal Singh, investigating officer, said the deceased couldn’t be identified in absence of any identity proof and it has been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital. “The man was run over by a goods train. We are yet to record the statement of the driver, which will help ascertain if it was an accident or suicide,” said Singh.
Inquest proceedings have been initiated in both cases.
-
HC dismisses plea seeking survey of structure found in Gyanvapi mosque
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking survey of the recently-found structure in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, terming it as being filed to gain publicity. The court completed hearing in the case on June 10 and reserved the order. The court passed the order on Tuesday.
-
Ludhiana MC staffers learn about alternatives to plastic
The Punjab Pollution Control Board officials on Thursday apprised the civic body staff of single-use plastic items banned by the government and their alternatives available in the market during a workshop held the municipal corporation's Zone-A office. The government had notified a ban on single-use plastic items from July 1. The civic body officials were directed to continue issuing challans to violators and spread awareness about alternative products available in the market.
-
World Brain Day: Healthy lifestyle key for healthy brain, say experts
Brain is a complex organ of our body and it regulates our personality, character and intelligence. In fact, it is an organ that makes us who we are, said experts on Thursday on the eve of World Brain Day. King George's Medical University, professor neurology, Dr Rajesh Verma said, “The brain health is threatened today due to various communicable and non-communicable neurological disorders as well as stress, substance abuse and psychological disorders.”
-
Ludhiana | Bhullar hands over notification of hiked stipend to GADVASU interns
A day after Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) hiked the internship allowance (stipend) for students pursuing Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry degree, minister of animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development Laljit Singh Bhullar handed over the copy of notification to the interns on Thursday. MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi said, “ The genuine demand of students has been fulfilled by the state government on priority.”
-
Post offices in west UP to sell bottled Gangajal during Kanwar Yatra
MEERUT Gangajal brought from Gangotri would be made available to devotees by post offices in Meerut and other districts during the Kanwar Yatra. The devotees can purchase the bottles of Gangajal from different post offices to offer to Lord Shiva in their respective areas. Those who can't bring Kanwar can avail the facility of getting Gangajal from Gangotri at their doorstep to offer to Lord Shiva on Shivratri.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics