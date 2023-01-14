Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Couple dies of asphyxia

Ludhiana: Couple dies of asphyxia

others
Published on Jan 14, 2023 11:28 PM IST

Ludhiana police have inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and sent the bodies to civil hospital for post-mortem. The couple’s son, who lives in Allahabad, has been informed that they died of asphyxia

ASI Bhisham Dev, in-charge at police post Kochar market, Ludhiana, said the couple had lit a bonfire in the room to keep themselves warm by burning coal and wood and died of asphyxia as there was no ventilation. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ASI Bhisham Dev, in-charge at police post Kochar market, Ludhiana, said the couple had lit a bonfire in the room to keep themselves warm by burning coal and wood and died of asphyxia as there was no ventilation. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A couple was asphyxiated to death in their one-room accommodation on the third floor of a godown in South Model Gram area on intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The deceased are Satish Kumar, 52, and his wife Anita Rani, 50. Satish worked as a driver at the godown.

ASI Bhisham Dev, in-charge at police post Kochar market, said the couple had lit a bonfire in the room to keep themselves warm by burning coal and wood and died of asphyxia as there was no ventilation.

Police have inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and sent the bodies to civil hospital for post-mortem. The couple’s son, who lives in Allahabad, has been informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out