Ludhiana | Man booked for dowry harassment a month after wife’s death
A man and his mother have been booked for dowry harassment a month and a half after his wife’s death.
The accused have been identified as Sanchit Sharma of Preet Nagar of Nakodar and his mother Ranu Sharma.
Balwinderjit Singh of Gurpal Nagar, the father of the victim Ritu Sharma, who was a lecturer, said his daughter had married Sanchit, who is a banker, on April 28, 2017.
He alleged that the accused had started harassing his daughter for dowry soon after the marriage.
Balwinderjit said the harassment increased after her daughter gave birth to a girl on May 23, 2019. Meanwhile, his daughter had been diagnosed with cancer.
He alleged that her in-laws refused to bear expenses of her treatment, following which he had brought his daughter back home. While undergoing treatment, his daughter died on August 13.
Before her death, she had filed a complaint to the police on March 5. In her complaint, she had also alleged that her husband is a drug addict and had undergone treatment. She also alleged that her husband had developed illicit relations with other women.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that police have booked the accused under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of Indian Penal Code against the accused.
He added that as the woman had died during the investigation, police consider her father the complainant. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
