Ludhiana: Manpreet Ayali dispels rumours of leaving SAD despite feeling ignored

A day after Dakha MLA Manpreet Ayali was not included in Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) advisory board or core committee, he dispelled rumours that he was leaving the party, even as he agreed that he was being ignored.

Ayali, who was presiding over a wrestling event in Dakha on Thursday, sought implementation of the recommendations of the Jhundan panel, which had been formed to analyse reasons for the party’s drubbing in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

“There is only one agenda and that strengthening SAD. It is a regional party and can fight for the rights of Punjab,” he said.

The Dakha MLA had earlier left the party red-faced by boycotting the presidential poll, stating that many issues related to Punjab remain unresolved and that his party leadership did not consult him before deciding to back NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, who went on to succeed Ram Nath Kovind as the country’s President.

It is not the first time the three-time MLA has been side-lined by party leadership. Ayali was either not invited, or remained missing whenever party president Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the city.

Ayali was also side-lined from discussions to plan a strategy for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections in the city.

Sources said that Ayali had rubbed many senior leaders the wrong way when he stated that youngsters should get party tickets for the civic polls.

A party worker, requesting anonymity, said that Ayali had questioned the existing model where only a handful of veteran SAD leaders are controlling in Ludhiana.

“The same leaders keep on contesting elections despite losing. They continue to enjoy plum positions in the party, which is causing a lot of disenchantment among young SAD leaders,” said a party worker.