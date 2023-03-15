Mahakumbh 2025: Construction of 65km Prayagraj ring road on schedule

The ambitious project of constructing a 65-km ring road in Sangam city at a cost of ₹7,048 crore has gained traction. Construction of the bridge over the Ganga underway in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Aimed at smoothening out the wrinkles in traffic flow when the expected crowd of 40 crore pilgrims and tourists arrive for Mahakumbh-2025, the first phase of the ring road comprising 29.8 km is to be constructed in the next two years. This will be preceded by the land-acquisition process in which land from nearly 5,000 farmers will be acquired. For this, the payment of compensation is well underway, officials said.

Being constructed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the project is one of the most important ones for the forthcoming Mahakumbh-2025 and as well as for further growth of the Sangam city, they added.

Pankaj Mishra, project director, NHAI, said that the 65-km ring road to be built at a cost of ₹7,048 crore is progressing on schedule. “Keeping the crowd management aspect of the mega religious fair, this is perhaps one of the most important projects being undertaken,” he added.

The project director said that in the first phase, 29.8-kilometer long ring road will be constructed in two years from Sahson to Dandupur. “For this, the land of more than 5,000 farmers is being acquired. Compensation for their land has also been made available to these farmers. As of now, ₹81 crore compensation has been released to these farmers,” he said.

Besides, the remaining amount of compensation will also be transferred to the accounts of all farmers within the next two months, he added.

Mishra said, “The 29.8 km stretch of the ring road will begin from Dandupur (Rewa Road) and will join at the toll plaza located at Sahson (NH19), covering an area of 194 hectare of land. For the construction of this ring road, a 3.2-km long, six-lane bridge is also to be constructed over the Ganga, starting from Arail (Naini) and landing at Adhawa (Jhunsi). The government will be paying a compensation of around ₹500 crore for acquiring the land, of which around ₹300 crore would be given to private landowners.”

Apart from this, another six-lane bridge is also being constructed across the Ganga, which will connect Gohri in Phaphamau area to Beli village and which will be 9.8-km long. Its construction is also going on fast, NHAI officials said.