With an aim to provide an early exposure to school going children besides youths about entrepreneurship, a Startup Pavilion is being set up in the Arail area of the fair ahead of Mahakumbh-2025. Mahakumbh: Startup pavilion to motivate schoolkids, youths explore entrepreneurship

The mega start-up pavilion, a first in Kumbh Mela, is being set up by private player Evolife Limited, wherein nearly 2,000 start-ups from all over the country, attached to around a dozen incubation centres, including five incubation centres of UP, would explain young minds and visitors about their initial journey and the basic elements of a startup.

According to Amit Jauhri, one of the directors of the company Evolife Limited, startup as a concept was something still not well understood by the masses, for which an interaction platform was the need of the hour.

“The initiative would provide students of classes 10 and 12 an opportunity to not only understand the concept of a startup but also interact with common man turned entrepreneurs,” he said.

The pavilion would be set up in German Hanger with over 100 enclosures like in Trade Fair, which would be allotted to startups arriving from all over the country. A stage would also be erected in pavilion area that would be used by celebrity startup owners to narrate their journey of success to the visitors. The facility would begin from January 15 and would continue till February end.

With a budgetary requirement of ₹55 crore, the detail of the mega exercise is also likely to be placed before chief minister Yogi Adityanath on his December 23 visit after which it could be named Mukhyamantri Startup Pavilion.

Registrations for incubation centres would be opened by the end of this year and each startup coming to the fair would be allotted an enclosure in the pavilion for required days.

Efforts were also on to rope in some of the big names in the startup industry including Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta of Boat, Vijay Shekhar Sharma of PayTM, Sanjeev Barnwal of Meesho and Kunal Shah of Cred who were likely to narrate their success stories besides answer queries raised by young minds.