MAHAKUMBH-2025: Floating barriers, Army support, and 25 Navy divers to ensure pilgrim safety at Sangam

Following the model of road traffic management, the Jal police has implemented an extensive river traffic and safety management plan for Magakumbh-2025, covering a 12-kilometer area and manning the movement of 4000 boats. Similar to road dividers and traffic islands, floating river line dividers and river traffic islands, manned by Jal Police, will regulate two-way boat movement at Sangam. Floating river line dividers and traffic islands in Sangam waters in Prayagraj. (HT PHOTO)

The safety of pilgrims and tourists at the mega religious fair will be ensured through various safety measures, including the deployment of 25 marine divers from the Indian Navy, Vizag, maintaining a 24x7 vigil. In addition to that, teams of PAC, SDRF and NDRF also contribute to the safety efforts.

According to deputy superintendent of police (SP), Jal Police, Avneesh Yadav, a 12-kilometer stretch, including 50 bathing ghats has been secured with a water barricading system made up of rows of floating blocks and nets to manage any untoward incident during the mela.

“The safety resources for pilgrims include 750 to 800 well-trained personnel from 10 PAC companies, 150 members of SDRF, 12 NDRF teams, and a core team of 35 well-trained Jal police divers, who will coordinate management and rescue operations. Apart from this, one floating traffic control station and17 sub-stations will be positioned at key points across the 12-kilometer area. The traffic islands will be placed at 10 to 20 meters apart, depending on traffic density,” he said.

As part of the comprehensive traffic and safety management plan, the Indian Army has proposed the establishment of a jetty between Saraswati Ghat and Qila Ghat to augment the existing safety measures. Besides, the state’s Dial 112 service will also set up its floating station to monitor and support the plan.

President of Prayagraj Navik Sangh Pappu Lal Nishad said that the owners of over 6000 boats have been informed about the mela administration safety guidelines for pilgrims.

Bonanza for boatmen as mela admin increase fares by 50%

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR (PRAYAGRAJ) The Mela administration has approved an increase in the boat fares by 50%, informed ADM (Mahakumbh) Vivek Chaturvedi, adding that the decision comes after prolonged demands from the boatmen and an effectual discussion between the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association and the Mela administration.

Welcoming the move, Pappu Lal Nishad, President of the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association, highlighted that boat fares had remained unchanged for years despite rising inflation. He praised the administration’s decision as a significant step in favour of the boatmen’s welfare.

Following the fare hike for boats, strict measures will be implemented to ensure that pilgrims are not overcharged. A revised list of boat fares is being prepared to maintain transparency, and it will be prominently displayed at all ghats and parking areas, said ADM (Mela).

SDM Mahakumbh Abhinav Pathak stated that decisions regarding boat operations during festivals will be based on weather and crowd conditions.