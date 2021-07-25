Maharashtra govt to announce a special package for areas hit by floods

Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray visited the flood-affected Chiplun city on Sunday and announced to extend the financial relief immediately after the completion of the assessment of the losses.

The state government is expected to announce a special package for the flood-hit districts by keeping the set norms of National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) aside.

Meanwhile, Union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane, leaders of Opposition in state legislature Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar visited the landslide-hit Taliye village in Raigad as well as Chiplun on Sunday. Forty-two people were killed in Thursday’s deaths landslide at the village.

Thackeray, who had visited Taliye on Saturday and will be on a visit to the flood-hit villages of Kolhapur on Monday, also announced to set up a system for the disaster response on the lines of NDRF in every district. He said that the districts of Konkan have been witnessing the natural calamities more frequently of late and the perpetual measures need to be taken.

“I am not going to announce any package for the sake of publicity. The assessment of the losses will be completed in next four days after which the decision over the relief will be taken. We are taking all steps for the immediate relief of people. The calamity in Raigad and Ratnagiri is unprecedented and we will ensure that the affected people get the due compensation,” he said.

According to officials from the chief minister’s office (CMO), the state government is expected to announce a special package for the flood-affected districts.

“The state government has already demanded with the Centre for rise in the relief amount given for the losses of crops, houses, structures and loss of lives. The state government had given greater amount than NDRF norms to the people affected by Nisarga and Tauktae cyclones that had hit coastal Maharashtra over the past two years. This time too, the compensation amount is expected to be higher that the set norms. We expect the assessment to be completed in a week, after which the relief package will be announced,” an official said.

Former CM Fadnavis said that the state government should announce a special relief for the flood-affected people. “The losses are unprecedented as some residents and traders have lost everything they owned. We had announced a special package for the flood-affected people in Sangli and Kolhapur in 2019. Small traders and labourers were given cover, while the amount for the losses and rebuilding the houses had been increased. Similar steps are required to be taken,” he said.

Rane, who had accompanied Fadnavis to Taliye village, said that the rehabilitation of the village will be done at the site the villagers select.

“The Central government is extending every help to the flood-affected districts of Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured me to help the affected families and submit a report on the losses,” said Rane. Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar will tour the flood-affected cities of Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli on Monday.

BMC sends two teams for relief work to Raigad and Kolhapur

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent two teams to carry out relief work in flood-hit Mahad at Raigad as well as to Kolhapur on Sunday, following directions from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. The team that visited Mahad comprised a medical team of four doctors and two technicians, as well as 110 officials and staffers, including those of the solid waste management department. They took a mobile laboratory, four water tankers and one towing lorry, among other materials with them. The team that has been dispatched to Kolhapur carried recycling machines and other necessary equipment. The teams are coordinating with additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, a BMC statement said on Sunday.