A major rail accident was narrowly averted at Samastipur Junction late on Monday night after an unsecured heavy iron hydrant pipe got wedged between a moving train and the platform, triggering sparks and causing damage to the station platform, railway officials said on Tuesday. Major mishap averted at Samastipur rly station

The incident occurred at around 10.54 pm on January 12 when Train no. 13032, the Jaynagar–Howrah Express, was entering platform no. 3 at low speed. According to the East Central Railway’s Samastipur division, a hydrant pipe kept near the Muzaffarpur end of the platform for watering work rolled onto the track and became lodged between the platform edge and the 10th coach from the locomotive.

The pipe remained jammed and was dragged for nearly 140 metres, producing visible sparks due to friction and damaging the platform’s coping tiles. Railway officials said the affected coach sustained damage in the lavatory area of its underframe, while the footboard of the adjoining coach was also found bent.

Passengers had a narrow escape as the train was moving at a slow speed while entering the platform, preventing a potentially major accident. No injuries were reported, though the train was detained for about 90 minutes.

Following the incident, station authorities and technical teams rushed to the spot and removed the pipe using a gas cutter. After necessary repairs, a detailed inspection of the undergear and certification of fitness, the train was allowed to resume its journey at 12.35 am. As a precautionary measure, two escort staff were deployed.

Taking a serious view of what it described as a “grave safety lapse,” the Samastipur division initiated immediate corrective and punitive action. A penalty has been imposed on the concerned contractor as per tender conditions, while disciplinary proceedings under the Railway Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules have been initiated against the supervising senior section engineer (SSE).

Railway officials said all hydrant pipes and related equipment have since been removed from running lines and placed at safe distances. A safety audit of equipment kept on platforms across stations in the division has also been ordered to prevent recurrence.

Meanwhile, divisional railway manager (DRM), Samastipur, Jyoti Prakash Mishra told Hindustan Times, “No negligence of any kind will be tolerated when it comes to passenger safety. This incident is extremely serious, and strict action is being taken against the employees and the contractor found responsible. There will be no compromise on safety in the Samastipur division, and all necessary steps are being taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.”