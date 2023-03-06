Man arrested in Assam for allegedly trying to kill 5-month-old child: Police

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Assam’s Guwahati for allegedly trying to kill 5-month-old child following a fight with his wife, police said. The arrested person is a daily wage earner from Kahilipara area of Guwahati city. (Representative file image)

The arrested person is a daily wage earner from Kahilipara area of Guwahati city.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Guwahati East District told HT that the person was arrested on Saturday after receiving information from a local resident.

The officer said the infant sustained fractures on his arms and legs following an alleged physical assault by his father.

“The man assaulted his kid after a fight with his wife on Saturday. Both the mother and infant sustained injuries and are getting treatment in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH),” the DCP said.

He said the police registered a suo moto case against the accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“He fled after the incident but police arrested him. He will now be produced before the court and the matter will be investigated further,” he added.

The child underwent some surgeries on Saturday while the mother is also receiving treatment, people aware of the matter said.