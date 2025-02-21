Man dies as vehicle rams e-rickshaw on F’bad-Ggm road

Gurugram: Aman was killed and another critically injured when a speeding vehicle allegedly hit the e-rickshaw in which they were travelling near Khusbu Chowk on the Faridabad-Gurugram Road on Thursday morning, police said. Aman was killed and another critically injured when a speeding vehicle allegedly hit the e-rickshaw in which they were travelling near Khusbu Chowk on the Faridabad-Gurugram Road on Thursday morning. (FILE PHOTO)

They identified the deceased as Ismail Haq, 61, originally from South Dinajpur and the injured as Gholam Mustafa, 47, from North Dinajpur in West Bengal.

Police said the duo lived in separate rented accommodations in Nathupur in DLF Phase 3 and were returning from a construction site when the accident took place at around 7.15am.

Inspector Manoj Kumar, station house officer of the Sushant Lok police station, said that as soon as the two men reached the intersection, a speeding vehicle hit them from behind. “They were flung into the air for several feet and their rickshaw was completely destroyed from the impact that clearly indicated that the vehicle was speeding,” he said.

The police officer said that commuters alerted the police control room following which an emergency response vehicle immediately reached the spot and took them to a private hospital in Sector 43, where doctors declared Haq dead on arrival. “We are trying to trace the vehicle that rammed the e-rickshaw with the help of CCTV cameras at various locations,” he said.

Based on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Maminoor Islam, an FIR was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sushant Lok police station on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in another separate accident, an unidentified person died after he was hit by a speeding vehicle near the IMT Manesar flyover on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway at about 11.30pm on Tuesday. Police said the deceased’s identity was yet to be ascertained.

In yet another accident, 25-year-old Chandan Kumar, from Nawada in Bihar, died after the scooter which he was riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Old Dwarka road in Sector 83 at about 8pm on Tuesday. Police said the vehicle was yet to be traced.