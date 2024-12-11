Man held for hurling bombs linked to BKI: Cops

Gurugram: A 27-year-old man arrested for hurling crude bombs outside a nightclub in Gurugram’s Sector 29 market has been linked to the terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Canada-based terrorist Satwinder Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, according to police. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Gurugram Police at the spot where a crude bomb was thrown outside a club in Sector-29 on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The suspect, Sachin Taliyan, was apprehended early Tuesday morning as he hurled bombs near two clubs in the bustling entertainment complex.

Taliyan, a resident of Chhur village in Meerut, allegedly confessed to working for Goldy Brar, a known associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to the first information report (FIR) filed in the case accessed by HT.

Brar is a known associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who works to collect funds for BKI through extortion and acts of terror, according to police.

Taliyan has been remanded to seven days in police custody as investigations continue to uncover the full extent of the network.

The attack is part of a new tactic by Brar and Bishnoi to instil fear and assert dominance in Gurugram and Chandigarh, according to the FIR.

According to the police, the attack is linked to another similar incident in Chandigarh on November 26, when unknown people hurled explosives at two nightclubs — Seville Bar and Lounge, owned by Punjabi singer Badshah, and De Orra Club, owned by local businessmen. Police on November 29, arrested two people after a brief encounter from Hisar in connection with the blast outside the pubs in Chandigarh. The suspects had previous criminal records and cases were registered against them in Haryana.

Around two weeks before the bombing incident, pub operators in Gurugram’s Sector 29 reported receiving extortion threats via WhatsApp, demanding crores of rupees and a 30% stake in their businesses. After the operators approached authorities, police presence in the area was increased.

Despite increased police presence following the threats, Taliyan targeted the Warehouse Club and Human Club with crude bombs, damaging property and spreading panic. He was arrested at the scene, and police recovered a country-made weapon, two crude bombs, and a mobile phone from his possession.

During the attack, Taliyan openly declared his allegiance to Brar, claiming the act was retaliation for non-compliance with extortion demands, the FIR stated.

“The accused openly proclaimed his allegiance to Goldy Brar during the incident, claiming it was retaliation for non-compliance with Brar’s extortion demands. This confirms his association with BKI and its terror-financing activities,” read the complaint by head constable Anil Kumar from the crime unit, Sector 17.

An FIR has been registered under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Arms Act at the Sector 29 police station.

The blast has raised serious concerns about the involvement of organised crime in terror activities in the region, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated action against such elements.

Extortion threat in Sector 29

Sector 29, home to over 35 pubs, bars, and nightclubs, has become a target for criminal extortion. Investigators revealed that gangs have been systematically demanding protection money and stakes in businesses as part of a calculated strategy to dominate the area, investigators familiar with the probe said.

While many gang leaders, including Brar and Bishnoi, operate from prison or abroad, their networks continue to carry out criminal activities on their behalf.

Despite repeated threats, the operators of these establishments refused to comply, prompting the gang to escalate their tactics. “When the gang did not receive a positive response, they decided to intimidate the owners through violent actions, including the recent crude bomb attack,” said a senior police official associated with the investigation.

Business owners in the area have expressed alarm over the escalation in violence, with one pub owner revealing the prevalence of protection money payments.

Pub owners revealed that for the past 20 days, police teams had been deployed around the clock outside the outlets, though it remained unclear which establishment received the extortion threats.

“Many establishments in Gurugram pay protection money to run their operations smoothly. While the gang leaders responsible for these demands are behind bars, their henchmen continue to collect on their behalf,” said a pub owner, highlighting the enduring challenges posed by organised crime in the city.