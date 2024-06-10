 Man held for murder of truck driver in Prayagraj - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man held for murder of truck driver in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 10, 2024 09:58 PM IST

Police arrested a man for the murder of a truck driver outside Prayagraj Junction. The accused confessed to the crime over an old enmity.

The Khuldabad police arrested a person involved in the murder of a truck driver outside Prayagraj Junction, on Monday. The murder had taken place late on Friday night. The accused confessed to have killed the truck driver over an old enmity, police said.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

A man was found injured outside Prayagraj Junction late on Friday night. He was admitted to SRN Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The deceased was later identified as Mohd Nadeem aka Ulfat, 30, of Charwa area of Kaushambi. Nadeem was currently living in Rajruppur and was a truck driver. Through CCTV footage, police identified the suspect as Rashid aka Virana, 26, of Gaus Nagar area of Kareli.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Rashid was rounded up for questioning during which he confessed to have killed Nadeem. Rashid said that Nadeem had issued life threats to him earlier. On Friday night, he followed Nadeem and found him relieving himself at a lonely spot outside Prayagraj Junction. Rashid assaulted Nadeem with a knife multiple times on his neck and other parts of the body and then fled.

SHO of Khuldabad police station, inspector Surendra Kumar Verma, said that the knife used in the murder has been recovered. Nadeem has past criminal record and was on bail in connection with a case of murder he committed in Dhumanganj some years back.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Man held for murder of truck driver in Prayagraj
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On