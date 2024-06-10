Man held for murder of truck driver in Prayagraj

The Khuldabad police arrested a person involved in the murder of a truck driver outside Prayagraj Junction, on Monday. The murder had taken place late on Friday night. The accused confessed to have killed the truck driver over an old enmity, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A man was found injured outside Prayagraj Junction late on Friday night. He was admitted to SRN Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The deceased was later identified as Mohd Nadeem aka Ulfat, 30, of Charwa area of Kaushambi. Nadeem was currently living in Rajruppur and was a truck driver. Through CCTV footage, police identified the suspect as Rashid aka Virana, 26, of Gaus Nagar area of Kareli.

Rashid was rounded up for questioning during which he confessed to have killed Nadeem. Rashid said that Nadeem had issued life threats to him earlier. On Friday night, he followed Nadeem and found him relieving himself at a lonely spot outside Prayagraj Junction. Rashid assaulted Nadeem with a knife multiple times on his neck and other parts of the body and then fled.

SHO of Khuldabad police station, inspector Surendra Kumar Verma, said that the knife used in the murder has been recovered. Nadeem has past criminal record and was on bail in connection with a case of murder he committed in Dhumanganj some years back.