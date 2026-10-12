Man shoots girlfriend’s aunt dead, injures uncle; dies by suicide

A 22-year-old man who allegedly shot dead his 17-year-old girlfriend’s aunt and critically injured her uncle after barging into their home in Chitrakoot district late Sunday night died of his injuries a few hours later, apparently after shooting himself, police said on Monday. Chitrakoot SP Arun Kumar Singh visited the village after the incident and said further legal proceedings were underway. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Shyamdhar Mishra allegedly attacked the couple after the girl’s family approached the police over his relationship with their 17-year-old daughter. Her uncle and aunt had reportedly caught the two together on Saturday, following which her mother lodged a complaint against Mishra and a molestation case was registered against him.

At around 11:30 pm on Sunday, Mishra allegedly reached the family’s home in a village under Mau police station limits with a country-made pistol and opened fire on the girl’s uncle and aunt. The 35-year-old woman died on the spot, while her 40-year-old husband sustained serious injuries.

The couple were taken to the community health centre in Ramnagar, where doctors declared the woman dead. Her husband, who sustained serious injuries, was referred to Prayagraj for further treatment.

Mishra fled after the shooting but was later found injured about 200 metres from the scene. Police suspect he shot himself after attacking the couple. He was taken to a hospital and later referred to Prayagraj, where he died around 2 am.

The girl’s uncle remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

Chitrakoot SP Arun Kumar Singh visited the village after the incident and said further legal proceedings were underway.