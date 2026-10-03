13-year-old girl jumps from moving bike to escape alleged molestation in Sohna: Police
The 13-year-old was returning from school when her 23-year-old neighbour allegedly molested her on his motorcycle. She jumped off and was injured.
A 13-year-old girl was injured after jumping from a moving motorcycle to escape a 23-year-old neighbour who allegedly molested her while giving her a lift home in Sohna, Gurugram police said on Saturday.
The suspect had fled from the village but was traced and finally arrested from Indri Mor last Saturday, public relations officer (PRO) of the Gurugram police Sandeep Turan said.
“The motorcycle used in the incident was also recovered. He was produced before the court and forwarded to judicial custody on Sunday,” he added.
Officers said that the incident took place on September 24 when the minor victim was returning home after her school ended. The 23-year-old suspect, who is a neighbour, had offered to drop her home on his motorcycle.
The investigators said that the suspect started molesting her on the moving motorcycle. Sensing the situation and with no option to evade, the minor girl jumped from the moving motorcycle and was injured.
According to police officers, she immediately raised an alarm and ran away from the spot. The girl’s mother came to know about the incident after she returned home.
“An FIR was immediately registered against him on the mother’s complaint under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at the City Sohna police station,” Turan said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.