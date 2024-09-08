Man, who murdered his cousin’s partner in hate crime in Bihar, arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Sunday said they have arrested a 22-year-old man, who was absconding for nearly three and a half months, in an alleged case of hate crime in Bihar. The accused was arrested on September 5 from near Red Fort, police said. (FILE)

The arrested accused, identified as Mukesh Yadav, killed his 22-year-old friend Mukesh Kumar Sah, with the help of at least three people in May this year in Saharsa district of Bihar. According to the police, the alleged murder was committed as the victim was in a relationship with Yadav’s cousin, police said.

Since then, Yadav was on the run. He was arrested on September 5 from near Red Fort, deputy commissioner of police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

“The murder of Sah was committed on his friend’s wedding day as per a conspiracy hatched by the arrested man, Mukesh Yadav, and his three associates. One of them, identified as Ramanand Mukhiya, was arrested on May 29, by a team of the Darhar Observation Post (OP), which was earlier under the Nauhatta police station but now operates as a police station,” said a senior police officer, aware of the crime, asking not to be named.

The other two accused, identified as Rahul Yadav, and Chandan, were currently absconding, Jitendra Kumar, in-charge of Darhar OP.

The alleged killing was committed on May 25 this year – on the day of the wedding of the woman’s brother, Sunny Yadav. According to the police, the accused and the victim were going to attend the wedding ceremony when they slit Sah’s throat at an isolated place and dumped his body in a roadside farmland. The body was recovered on May 26, and a case of murder was registered at Nauhatta police station in Saharsa district, police said.

DCP Meena said, “They killed Sah because he was in a relationship with Sunny’s sister. After the murder, the four men fled their hometown. Mukesh Yadav came to Delhi and was working as a rickshaw puller.” A non-bailable warrant was also issued against him by the concerned Saharsa court, the officer said.

On September 5, Mukesh Yadav was arrested by the north district’s special staff team that had received information about a murder accused from Bihar, who was hiding in Delhi since the crime was committed. Yadav was caught following a raid at his hideout near the Red Fort, said Meena.

Meanwhile, officer Kumar said that both Mukesh Yadav and Sah hailed from Madhubani in Bihar. He killed Sah along with his associated while they were going to attend the wedding on motorcycles, the officer said.

“We had registered a murder case on the complaint of Sah’s father Parshuram Sah. He had named Ramanand Mukhiya, Rahul Yadav and two others as the accused who killed his son as part of a conspiracy. We will be taking Mukesh Yadav’s custody to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the murder and know the whereabouts of the remaining absconding accused,” he added.