Manipur custodial death: 24-hour shutdown affects normal life; key markets shut

Imphal: A 24-hour shutdown across Manipur on Friday, called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) in protest against the alleged custodial death of a man earlier this month, affecting normal life in the state.The strike came into force from Thursday midnight. Shops in major markets, including Paona Bazar, Thangal Bazar, MG Avenue remain closed. (HT sourced photo)

“The JAC had declared a 24 hour general strike from Thursday midnight onwards to protest alleged custodial death of Khoisnam Sanajaoba (27),a resident of Khurai Ningthoubung in Imphal East district. Sanajaoba passed away on April 13,” a statement issued by JAC read.

Shops in major markets, including Paona Bazar, Thangal Bazar, MG Avenue, and Nupi Keithel (Women’s Market)—all located in the heart of Imphal town—remained closed. Other peripheral markets such as Singjamei, Lamlong, Kwakeithel, and Tera were also shut down.

However, essential services were exempt from the strike. No untoward incidents were reported by the time of filing this report.

The JAC had previously organised sit-in protests and rallies in Imphal East district. The committee also submitted a memorandum to the state governor on April 17.

Since May 3, 2023, Manipur has witnessed clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities, which have claimed at least 250 lives and displaced around 50,000 people, many of whom are still living in relief camps.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate of Imphal East has prohibited the assembly of five or more people carrying sticks, stones, firearms, sharp weapons, and other explosive materials in the areas of Khurai, Lamlong, and Porompat from Thursday midnight to Friday midnight. An order was issued in this regard on Thursday.