Manipur governor appeals to restore ‘peaceful atmosphere’ in state

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday appealed to the people of the state to extend cooperation to solve the ongoing crisis through an ‘amicable and peaceful dialogue’ to restore the peace in the state. Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey (Twitter/@RajBhavManipur)

“I sincerely appeal to all irrespective of caste, creed and religion to extend their fullest cooperation to solve the problem through an amicable and peaceful dialogue so that our age-old tradition of co-existence can be maintained,” said a press statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Saturday.

She said that people should avoid spreading rumours which could lead to more unrest.

“You should not believe in spreading baseless rumours and should always try to desist them. All the issues can be and should be resolved through a peaceful dialogue to restore the past peaceful atmosphere of the state,” she said.

Uikey said she was deeply shocked and disheartened about the ethnic clash, which is still continuing.

“I am deeply shocked and disheartened about the unprecedented ethnic clash between the two communities that broke out on May 3, which has been still continuing in which several lives were lost and several sustained injuries,” she said.

Manipur had been witnessing ethnic violent clashes since the first week of May, in which at least 115 people have so far been killed and over 50,000 people displaced besides burning many villages. The clashes erupted between two major tribal communities in the state, Kuki and Meitei.

Innumerable houses of both communities (Kuki and Meitei) have been set ablaze and properties lost and damaged. Thousands of people from both communities were displaced and are taking shelter in different relief camps of both Valley and Hills districts since the violence began.

Around 50,648 internally displaced persons in the state due to the ongoing crisis are taking shelter at 349 relief camps, according to official records released in June.

“I strongly condemn such an inhuman act. Due to these unbelievable incidents, activities of paddy cultivation which is the backbone of the economy of the State have been adversely affected as the cultivators are not in a position to work in their respective fields without fear,” Governor Uikey said.

Meanwhile, in a message to women of the state, the governor appealed them to not to block roads during operations by the police and security personnel.

Sharing confidence that such acts will have an adverse effect on the youths, especially on the children who are the future pillars of the state, the governor said, “I, from the bottom of my heart further appeal to you all, especially mothers and sisters to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads as they are discharging their responsibilities for the safety of the people of the state.”

“My dear citizens of Manipur, finally, I once again, appeal to you to bring a peaceful life in the coming days and years,” she further added.

