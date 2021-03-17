Mansukh Hiran’s kin should be given security: Kirit Somaiya
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, who has a copy of the letter which the Saket Complex secretary submitted to Rabodi police, has called for a detailed investigation in the entire case. He has also requested the Centre to provide security to the family of late businessman Mansukh Hiran.
Somaiya visited Hiran’s family on Tuesday for about two hours.
“When I met them for the first time, they were scared and angry, and didn’t have any faith in the system. They were not sure about getting justice for their loved one. But as the case has been taken over by NIA and with Vaze’s arrest, they are placing their trust on the probe officers as well as the system and believe that they will get justice. As they are scared of being targeted by people from the Vaze’s camp, I have requested the Centre to provide them security,” said Somaiya, who had met the family for the third time after the trader’s death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED raids Thane builder’s bungalow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Charge sheet by Mumbai Police in TRP case solely targeted at Arnab, his counsel tells HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab issues draft notification for one-time settlement of illegal water-sewer connections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake marriage certificate racket busted in Khadoor Sahib, 2 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shortage of Covishield supply; Thane civic body to administer only Covaxin shots: TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mansukh Hiran’s kin should be given security: Kirit Somaiya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No illegality in ex-Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze’s arrest: NIA court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze used different cars: Thane society residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA recovers CCTV footage of cop’s building seized by Mumbai Police CIU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC stays PCS exam process, asks Punjab for reply on reservation for differently abled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Man stabs 2 women, attempts to kill self in Vasai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP’s Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav acquitted in Quran desecration case; 2 others guilty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak intruder shot dead in Samba’s Ramgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways connects bottom ends of main arch of world’s tallest bridge over Chenab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh okays 2015 as base year for reservation of all posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox