Mansukh Hiran’s kin should be given security: Kirit Somaiya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, who has a copy of the letter which the Saket Complex secretary submitted to Rabodi police, has called for a detailed investigation in the entire case. He has also requested the Centre to provide security to the family of late businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Somaiya visited Hiran’s family on Tuesday for about two hours.

“When I met them for the first time, they were scared and angry, and didn’t have any faith in the system. They were not sure about getting justice for their loved one. But as the case has been taken over by NIA and with Vaze’s arrest, they are placing their trust on the probe officers as well as the system and believe that they will get justice. As they are scared of being targeted by people from the Vaze’s camp, I have requested the Centre to provide them security,” said Somaiya, who had met the family for the third time after the trader’s death.