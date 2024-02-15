 8 security personnel killed in Maoist attacks since Nov last year: Dy CM Sharma - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / 8 security personnel killed in Maoist attacks since Nov last year: Dy CM Sharma

8 security personnel killed in Maoist attacks since Nov last year: Dy CM Sharma

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2024 05:58 PM IST

Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, said that at the same time, eight Maoists were also killed in separate incidents with security personnel

Raipur: Eight security personnel were killed and 53 others injured in Maoist incidents in past few months in Chhattisgarh, deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma told the state assembly on Thursday.

(File Photo)

Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, said that at the same time, eight Maoists were also killed in separate incidents with security personnel.

“A total of 54 Maoists incidents, including encounters and IED (improvised explosive device) blasts, took place in the state from November 30, 2023, till January 30 this year,” Sharma said in a written reply to a query from Congress leader Charan Das Mahant.

In another written reply in the assembly to a query raised by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sampat Agrawal, Sharma shared the prison inmate figures that show prisons are filled beyond their capacity.

The state has five central, 20 districts and eight sub-prisons. 24 of these prisons, including five central, 14 district and five sub-prisons, are overcrowded. In the remaining nine prisons, inmates are less than their capacities, according to the figures.

“Against the capacity of 14,383, there are 18,442 inmates lodged in the central, district and sub-jails as of January 31 this year,” the deputy CM said.

