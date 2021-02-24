IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Max temperature in Delhi touches 32.5°C — highest in 15 years
HT Image
HT Image
others

Max temperature in Delhi touches 32.5°C — highest in 15 years

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest maximum temperature for the month of February since 2006, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST

New Delhi:

Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest maximum temperature for the month of February since 2006, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 32.5 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above the season’s normal. The minimum temperature was 12 degrees Celsius, a notch above what is considered normal for this time of the year.

Before this, in 2018 and 2017, the day time temperatures had crossed the 32 degrees Celsius mark. On February 23, 2018, the maximum temperature was 32 degrees Celsius, while on February 21, 2017, the maximum temperature had touched 32.4 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, this was the warmest February day in at least the last 15 years, when the city had recorded day temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius.

IMD scientists warned that the temperature was likely to soar further in the coming days. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that there is a possibility that the maximum temperature could touch 33-34 degrees Celsius in the next two days.

“The temperatures are already hovering in the 31-32 degrees Celsius range, there is definitely a chance that the mercury could rise by a few points and reach 33-34 degrees Celsius. Whether it will break the 2006 record remains to be seen,” Srivastava said.

He also explained that February this year has been recording higher than normal temperatures throughout and this was primarily because of fewer active western disturbances and clear skies; that has led to sunlight hitting the surface uninterrupted.

“Generally, in the month of February we get around six active western disturbances. But this year, Delhi last saw an active western disturbance was on February 4. This prolonged spell without a western disturbance has led to clear skies, causing heating of the ground,” Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, the air quality remained in the ‘poor’ zone on Wednesday. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 278. On Tuesday, the average AQI was 250, also in the ‘poor’ category.

IMD forecast said that there is a possibility of improvement in air quality from February 26, when the AQI is likely to come down to the ‘moderate’ range.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The Pong Dam Lake, built on the Beas river in 1960, was declared a bird sanctuary in 1983 . (HT PHOTO)
The Pong Dam Lake, built on the Beas river in 1960, was declared a bird sanctuary in 1983 . (HT PHOTO)
others

2 months after bird flu outbreak, Pong Dam reopens for tourists

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Deaths among migratory birds were first reported on December 28, 2020, and the H5N1 virus was ascertained as the cause after which fishing and tourism were stopped in 10-km radius of the lake
READ FULL STORY
Close
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dubey.
Surajkumar Mithilesh Dubey.
others

Navy sailor bought loose diesel, may have staged kidnapping, says police

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Days after the suspicious death of leading seaman Surajkumar Mithilesh Dubey, 27, of the Indian Navy, the Palghar police have found CCTV footages of the sailor purchasing around five litres of lose diesel from a Talasari bunker on February 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk’s bail plea hearing today

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:47 PM IST
New Delhi A Delhi court on Wednesday sought the response of Delhi Police on the anticipatory bail plea of Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk, who is a co-accused in the “toolkit” — a Google document — case in favour of the ongoing farmers’ protest
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

80 prisoners out on emergency parole fail to surrender back

By Prawesh Lama
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi At least 80 prisoners, who had been granted emergency parole last year at the beginning of the pandemic to decongest the prisons, have failed to return to prison and are currently absconding, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Govt introduces contactless tickets on all DTC buses

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi The Delhi government on Wednesday, for the first time since its inception, expanded its ambitious contactless ticketing service to all its Delhi transport corporation (DTC) buses
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Travellers from five states may need Covid negative reports to enter Delhi from Saturday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi: iPeople arriving in Delhi from five states that have reported a surge in daily Covid-19 infections may be asked to provide a negative RT-PCR test reports from Saturday, senior government officials privy to developments said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Max temperature in Delhi touches 32.5°C — highest in 15 years

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest maximum temperature for the month of February since 2006, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) recordings
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bodies have been moved to a morgue for identification. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The bodies have been moved to a morgue for identification. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

10-yr-old girl, woman run over by train in Samba

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:59 PM IST
A 10-year-old girl and woman were crushed to death by a train at a railway gate in Vijaypur area of Samba district on Wednesday evening, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Kejriwal leads roadshows ahead of MCD bypolls, blames BJP for corruption in civic bodies

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corruption and blamed them for the poor financial condition of the municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD) during a roadshow in north Delhi’s Bawana, where he also promised to sanction 100 crore for a sewer project in the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Night curfew leaves theatre platforms and cinema halls empty, again

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:37 PM IST
PUNE The return of night curfew has put a stop to holding of cultural programmes and theatre events again
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC fails to lay fibre optical ducts as part of 24x7 water project

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:32 PM IST
PUNE Even as the former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed the civic body to lay fibre optical ducts as part of the 24x7 water project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not take any decision about the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

FIR filed against PCMC mayor’s son

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Pune A first information report (FIR) has been registered against Jawahar Dhore, son of Usha Dhore, mayor of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for flouting Covid restrictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Covid restrictions in Pune dist impact wedding plans

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:29 PM IST
PUNE It was a tough decision for Akshay B and his family to change the timing and venue of his wedding, after the Pune district collector imposed several restrictions on public gatherings and night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district’s active cases cross 10k mark

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:48 PM IST
PUNE Pune district on Wednesday crossed the 10,000-mark of Covid active cases after 1,473 fresh positives were reported, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Govt medical colleges, hospitals to appoint biomedical engineers

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:17 PM IST
PUNE The state government on Tuesday (February 23) issued orders to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Mumbai, to appoint a biomedical engineer at every government medical college and hospital dedicated to Covid services
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac