MCG launches drive to clean sewers ahead of rains

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Saturday launched a city-wide drive to clean sewers, stormwater drains, and ground trenches (GTs) to prevent waterlogging in the city. Acting on the directives of MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, the civic body's engineering wing has been deployed to supervise and expedite the pre-monsoon measures, officials said.

Dahiya has directed field inspectors to ensure that potential waterlogging hotspots across the city are addressed well in advance. “We are committed to ensuring a waterlogging-free monsoon for the people of Gurugram. Our engineering teams are working round the clock to clean and desilt all critical drainage infrastructure,” the MCG chief said.

According to MCG officials, inspections and cleaning work is currently underway at several locations, including Bhimgarh Kheri, Palam Vihar (Block C2 and D), Ansal Plaza in Sector 23, Harijan Chaupal in Sikanderpur, Bristol Chowk, Sector 9, Sushant Lok-3, Sector 49, Akleempur-Tikli Road in Sector 68 and SWD Basai. Field teams are not only reviewing progress but are also engaging with local RWAs, elected representatives, and residents to ensure community-level coordination.

The engineering wing has been instructed to identify blocked drains, broken sewer lines and silt deposits that may disrupt flow during heavy rains. All cleaning work, including mechanised desilting and manual intervention in narrow lanes, are being executed on a war footing, officials said.

In areas with high waterlogging complaints, officials have been asked to prepare contingency plans, including pre-installed water pumps and mobile emergency units.

“The purpose is clear: no last-minute rush, no surprises. We are pushing for total readiness before the first downpour,” said a senior MCG engineer supervising the operations in Sector 49.

The municipal corporation also appealed to residents to cooperate by not dumping plastic or debris in open drains, which are a major cause of blockages.

Officials added that daily progress updates are being monitored by the commissioner’s office, with accountability fixed for delays or poor execution.

With 138 waterlogging-prone points identified across various wards, the corporation aims to complete all drain-clearing operations by mid-June and is set to conduct drills in low-lying zones by early next month.

This aggressive pre-monsoon sanitation effort, officials said, is part of the MCG’s larger goal to create a monsoon-resilient Gurugram.