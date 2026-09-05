HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 6, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Gallery ONKAF, C 1/20 (Third floor), Safdarjung Development Area

What: In Flux – Between Body, Nature, Structure and Sign (Artworks of Anna Krzemińska Baoni)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

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When: September 4 to 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk What: Singing the Screen: Female Playback and the Making of Bombay Cinema (Speaker: Shikha Jhingan)

Where: Project Otenga, Gate No. 1 (inside Shaheedi Park), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Balmiki Basti, Vikram Nagar

When: September 6

Timing: 4pm to 6pm

Entry: www.urbanaut.com

Nearest Metro Station: ITO (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Rahgir Live with Band

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar

When: September 6

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Make Clay Ganesha

Where: Third Wave Coffee, Peach Tree Road, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: September 6

Timing: 3pm & 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 42-43 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs What: Test Dose Ft. Gaurav Gupta

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: September 6

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: Free Book X'Change

Where: Information Centre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 6

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree What: Syuti Shaili – An exhibition of handcrafted textiles

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: September 5 & 6

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

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