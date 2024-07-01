MCG launches three-tier plan to improve cleanliness in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has chalked out a comprehensive three-tier plan to improve cleanliness across the city, divisional commissioner RC Bidhan said in a meeting held at the Mini Secretariat on Sunday. An MCG vehicle cleaning the garbage at Civil Lines area in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

He announced substantial incentives to motivate wards, including ₹1 crore for the best-performing ward over a period of two months and ₹50 lakh monthly for the cleanest ward. He also stressed on the importance of collaboration between Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and the administration.

The divisional commissioner outlined the municipal corporation’s structured approach. The plan’s first tier involves the ward committee, comprising former councillors, RWA representatives, Junior Engineers (JEs), and Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) from respective areas. These committees will convene regularly, supervised by SDOs with the Joint Commissioner of MCG at the helm. Their primary mandate will be to monitor and evaluate cleanliness initiatives within their wards, officials aware of the matter said.

“We need proactive engagement from all stakeholders to achieve cleanliness objectives. The initiative aims to not only maintain but also enhance cleanliness across Gurugram, reflecting a collaborative effort between local authorities and community representatives,” said Bidhan.

At the next level, a four-member zonal committee will work based on the feedback received from the ward committee meetings. “This ensures that the strategies and actions are continually refined and implemented. Finally, the district monitoring committee, chaired by an appointed HCS officer, will supervise the overall cleanliness efforts based on the reports from the ward and zonal committees. This tiered approach will ensure thorough monitoring and implementation at every level,” he said.

The officials said that MCG has set up a grievance cell for convenience of citizens, where suggestions or complaints related to cleanliness can be submitted. He shared the government’s initiatives to improve cleanliness, including the placement of 500 dustbins with a capacity of one cubic meter each across different areas of the city. MCG vehicles will regularly clean these dustbins, they said.

During the meeting, various RWA representatives shared their suggestions, which Bidhan noted. “I have directed MCG officials to recognise and honour RWAs that contribute significantly to cleanliness efforts,” he said.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that they have already cleared thousands of bags of waste from various parts of the city, and now it is up to the residents to ensure that their areas remain clean. “Our agencies will continue to clean, clear, and collect waste. But residents must take the responsibility of keeping their surroundings tidy instead of complaining that agencies are not doing anything in their area,” he said.

In January this year, Gurugram ranked 140th among 446 cities-- its worst ever show in Swachh Survekshan since the nationwide survey began in 2016.