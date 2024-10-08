Meerut teenage acid attack victim dies, accused arrested

A 14-year-old girl of Class 8 was allegedly dragged away from her house by her neighbour and his son on Sunday night, in village Pathra, under the Rehra police station of district Amroha. They beat her up and then poured acid over her. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The girl died during treatment at Meerut Medical College on Tuesday and her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Circle officer of Hasanpur area in district Amroha, Deep Kumar Pant, said that after family members of the girl named Prempal and his son, Yogendra, as the accused, the two have been arrested. “They are being sent to jail,” he said.

A case under sections 137(2),124(1),115(2) and 351(2) of BNS was registered against the accused in Rehra police station the same day.

He said that the girl named Prempal and Yogendra before the police, who recorded her statement on Monday.

CO Pant said that both families had a long-standing feud with each other over a murder in the village. The girl’s family members said that Prempal and Yogendra had come to kill the girl’s father but when the girl opened the door, they took her away.

The girl’s elder brother, Yashbeer, said that Prempal was one of the accused in the murder of Rajendra, his (Yashbeer’s) uncle, in March 2020. Rajendra was a money lender and Prempal had borrowed some money. The police had submitted a closure report in the case and since then both families developed animosity towards each other.

Recounting the chronology of events, CO Pant said that the girl woke up at 3 o’ clock on Monday (Sunday night) and heard voices, as if someone was at the door of the house. She opened the door to enquire and two persons dragged her away to the jungle. They poured acid on her after beating her up.

Critically injured, the girl somehow managed to reach her house and narrated the incident to family members. They immediately took her to a hospital but they were asked to first inform the police.

The family then approached Rehra police station and lodged their complaint in which they accused Prempal and Yogendra for the incident.

Pant, however, said that the investigation was being conducted from every possible angle to find the truth behind the killing.