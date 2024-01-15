Minor girl dies; 6 injured in two separate mishaps due to fog

A girl died while her sister was injured when the duo was hit by a moving train in Bharwari area of Kaushambi due to dense fog. In another incident, half a dozen persons were injured when an auto overturned in Pratapgarh district. (Pic for representation)

As per reports, Neelam, 13, and her sister Mansha, 15, had gone out to relieve themselves near the railway tracks early Sunday morning.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The duo failed to see the approaching goods train due to fog. Neelam died after she was hit by the moving train while Mansha received injuries to save herself. Police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem examination.

In another incident, the family of one Jitendra Kumar of Hathigaha area of Pratapgarh was going to attend a funeral in Sangramgarh area on Sunday morning in an auto. As they approached near Khanwari village, the auto driver failed to see a concrete platform due to dense fog and rammed the vehicle into it. The auto overturned resulting in injuries to six passengers including two children. Villagers rescued them and admitted them to the hospital.