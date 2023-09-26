News / Cities / Others / Mission Shakti: Shakti Didis to take centre stage in UP in new phase starting October 15

Mission Shakti: Shakti Didis to take centre stage in UP in new phase starting October 15

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 26, 2023 06:45 PM IST

The Shakti Didis will ensure that no eligible women are deprived of the benefits of schemes meant for them.

Lucknow : The female beat officers-- ‘Shakti Didis’-- will be at the centre of the new phase of ‘Mission Shakti’ to start from the first day of Sharadiya Navratri on October 15, said press note shared by the state government media cell on Tuesday.

Shakti Didis to take centre stage in UP in new phase starting October 15 (File photo)
The Shakti Didis, accompanied by local personnel from various departments including health, revenue, women and child development, will ensure that no eligible women are deprived of the benefits of schemes meant for them.

In this phase of the campaign, information about women’s safety and assistance in emergencies will be provided, and there will also be opportunities to connect women with various welfare schemes of the central and state governments.

In villages, Shakti Didis along with Asha workers, ANM, Rojgar Sevak, Lekhpal, Anganwadi worker will communicate with the women on a fixed day every week and make them aware about the helpline services like 112, 108, 1090, 181 which are useful in emergency situations.

