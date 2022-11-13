MONEY LAUNDERING CASE: ED now summons Mukhtar Ansari’s father-in-law for questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now issued summon to Mukhtar Ansari’s father-in-law Jamshed Raza to turn up and record his statement at the ED office. The summon has been issued after questioning from Mukhtar’s son MLA Abbas Ansari and his maternal uncle Atif Raza, in connection with the case of money laundering registered against Mukhtar Ansari in March 2021. The questioning has indicated transactions worth several crores by Mukhtar’s firm Vikas constructions and his father-in-law’s firm Agaz constructions.

Enforcement Directorate officials have summoned Jamshed Raza to question him about cash transactions and transfer of money to different persons and bank accounts.

It is worth mentioning that ED has already arrested Mukhtar’s son and Mau MLA Abbas Ansari and his brother-in-law Atif Raza after they failed to cooperate with officials during questioning.

Abbas Ansari was given seven more days of custody remand to Enforcement Directorate by the Sessions Court, Prayagraj on November 11. The custody remand will continue till November 18, 2022, thereafter, he will again be produced before the sessions court at Prayagraj. Earlier on November 5 also Abbas Ansari was given seven days of custody remand to the Enforcement Directorate by the Sessions Court, Prayagraj.

At one stage, Abbas Ansari was questioned at ED’s Prayagraj office on November 4 for over nine hours before his arrest.

ED is already scanning the bank accounts of Jamshed and he may also be arrested if officials are not satisfied with his answers during questioning.

Meanwhile, ED officials are continuously grilling MLA Abbas Ansari and his maternal uncle, Atif Raza, at their office in Civil Lines. The questioning continues from morning till late at night. ED officials have also ensured arrangements for their food and breakfast etc. All their statements are recorded and they are being questioned multiple times over each transaction.