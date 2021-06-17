Monsoon will take another five days to reach Delhi: IMD

Residents of Delhi will have to wait for at least another five days before the monsoon hits the national capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday, attributing the delay to “large-scale atmospheric conditions unfavourable to the further advancement of monsoon” to Delhi, Haryana and parts of Punjab and Rajasthan.

Cloudy skies covered most parts of the city even as light showers were witnessed in some areas on Thursday. Scientists said such patchy, intermittent pre-monsoon showers are likely to continue in Delhi-NCR in the coming days, though it will not reduce the temperature, which will hover around 37-38°C, much.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that throughout the day, parts of Delhi saw light rainfall activity which wasn’t strong enough to be caught by the radar. “This activity will reduce tomorrow (Friday), but will intensify again on June 19 and June 20,” said Srivastava.

He said rainfall and thunder will impact almost the entire city during the weekend.

IMD forecasts about the monsoon have been consistently wrong this season.

Last week, IMD predicted that the monsoon, which had advanced into northwest India, would hit Delhi by June 15. However, in a later forecast, IMD said that its arrival was delayed by 10-12 days.

In a fresh forecast issued on Thursday, IMD said, “Large-scale atmospheric conditions are not favourable for further advance of monsoon into Rajasthan, remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. However, there could be slow progress into some more parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in the next two or three days.”

On Thursday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory was 35°C, four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 26.2°C, two degrees below what is considered normal for this time of year.