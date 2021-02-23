Mumbai Police book wedding venue at Chembur, 3 pubs in Andheri

Tilak Nagar police have booked the parents of the bride and groom, and the management of a wedding venue at Chembur for violating the rule of not having more than 50 people at any ceremony. The police registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 188 (disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) and 34 (common intention), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which stipulate imprisonment of up to six months, or a fine, or both, based on the complaint of the officials of the M-West ward Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after they visited the gymkhana where a marriage ceremony was on. On Sunday, ward authorities acted on a tip-off about the wedding venue violating Covid-19 rules.

According to civic officials, over 200 people were present at the venue of the ceremony. The officials also found that physical distancing norms were being flouted and many guests were not wearing masks properly.

Senior inspector Sunil Kale from Tilak Nagar police station said, “On the basis of the complaint by the civic officials, an FIR has been registered against the gymkhana secretary, organisers, caterers and the family who had booked the gymkhana for the ceremony.”

Prithviraj Chauhan, assistant commissioner of M-West ward, said, “The FIR was lodged against Chheda Nagar Gymkhana which was the organiser, and the parents of the bride and groom on Sunday night, for violating SOPs (standard operating procedures) of the marriage ceremony, such as conducting the ceremony without permission, allowing more than 200 people at the venue, not maintaining social distancing. Many people present there were also not wearing face masks.”

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had last week directed all the wards to conduct surprise inspections at at least five marriage and banquet halls each day to ensure that Covid-19 rules were being followed. He also directed ward officers to take action against bars, restaurants, cinema halls, violating Covid-19 rules.

From Monday, Mumbai Police have been authorised to issue fines to citizens for not wearing masks. A police officer said that the department would be largely focusing on public places and large gatherings.

Continuing its crackdown, BMC on Sunday filed police complaints against three Andheri-based pubs – Arbour, Illusion and Amethyst for violating Covid-19 rules, according to an FIR filed at Amboli police station.

A senior civic official said, “The bars were open after 1.10am and were operating with over 50% occupancy. Many of the customers and staffers were not wearing masks. In one case, we noticed that the organisers were not checking the temperature of those entering the premises.”