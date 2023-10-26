News / Cities / Others / Murder accused held after encounter with police in Mirzapur

Murder accused held after encounter with police in Mirzapur

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Oct 27, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Prashant Mishra aka Kalli Mishra was the prime accused in the murder of Vivek alias Vicky Singh (32), a resident of Bhilgaur, that occurred over a money transaction during gambling near Bhavanrupur Ajgana pond in the Jigna area of Mirzapur district on Wednesday

The police have arrested the prime accused in a murder case after an encounter with him in Kusiyara forest in Mirzapur on Thursday. Prashant Mishra aka Kalli Mishra was the prime accused in the murder of Vivek alias Vicky Singh (32), a resident of Bhilgaur, that occurred over a money transaction during gambling near Bhavanrupur Ajgana pond in the Jigna area of Mirzapur district on Wednesday, police said. Vicky was rushed to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

On Wednesday night, SP suspended five police personnel. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
After the death, the police registered a case against three persons following the complaint by the kin of the victim and started investigations.

A police officer said that they received information that Prashant Mishra aka Kalli was hiding in Kusiyara forest. They cordoned off the area but Mishra allegedly opened fire on the police. The police retaliated in self-defence and a bullet hit his leg. The accused has been rushed to the Trauma Center of Divisional Hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Superintendent of police, Mirzapur, Abhinandan said that Prashant Mishra was the prime accused in a murder incident.

On Wednesday night, SP suspended five police personnel for alleged dereliction on their part in duty.

