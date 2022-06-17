Namaz in Saharanpur, other dists of region offered peacefully

Namaz at the Jama Masjid and other mosques of Saharanpur and other districts of the region remained peaceful on Friday.

Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place around the Jama Masjid and other mosques of Saharanpur where a group of people had staged a protest on June 10 against inflammatory remarks by BJP spokespersons.

Jawans of the PAC and RAF along with police were deputed at sensitive locations and district magistrate Akhilesh Singh led a flag march with SSP Akash Tomar and the police force in the city area ahead of Namaz on Friday.

The entire district was divided into different sectors and zones and magistrates were deployed to ensure that no untoward incident took place during Namaz on Friday. Drones were also pressed in service to keep a watch on notorious elements during Namaz in Saharanpur.

Fewer than usual people turned up at Jama Masjid in Saharanpur with people preferring to offer Namaz in their respective localities, following an appeal by religious heads.

Manager of Jama Masjid in Saharanpur, Maulana Farid, secretary Masood Badar and treasurer Dr Margoob Hasan had issued a joint statement on Thursday in which they appealed to people to offer Namaz on Friday in mosques of their respective localities. They urged people not to indulge in activities which hurt others and violated the law.

Saharanpur Jama Masjid Imam Mufti Kari Arshad Gora and Maulana Kari Ishaq Gora had also appealed to people not to give heed to rumours. They also condemned the incident of June 10 and urged people to maintain peace and harmony in the city.

Namaz in Meerut, Bulandshahar, Bagpat, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts was also offered amid tight security arrangements and remained peaceful.