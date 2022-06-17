Namaz in Saharanpur, other dists of region offered peacefully
Namaz at the Jama Masjid and other mosques of Saharanpur and other districts of the region remained peaceful on Friday.
Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place around the Jama Masjid and other mosques of Saharanpur where a group of people had staged a protest on June 10 against inflammatory remarks by BJP spokespersons.
Jawans of the PAC and RAF along with police were deputed at sensitive locations and district magistrate Akhilesh Singh led a flag march with SSP Akash Tomar and the police force in the city area ahead of Namaz on Friday.
The entire district was divided into different sectors and zones and magistrates were deployed to ensure that no untoward incident took place during Namaz on Friday. Drones were also pressed in service to keep a watch on notorious elements during Namaz in Saharanpur.
Fewer than usual people turned up at Jama Masjid in Saharanpur with people preferring to offer Namaz in their respective localities, following an appeal by religious heads.
Manager of Jama Masjid in Saharanpur, Maulana Farid, secretary Masood Badar and treasurer Dr Margoob Hasan had issued a joint statement on Thursday in which they appealed to people to offer Namaz on Friday in mosques of their respective localities. They urged people not to indulge in activities which hurt others and violated the law.
Saharanpur Jama Masjid Imam Mufti Kari Arshad Gora and Maulana Kari Ishaq Gora had also appealed to people not to give heed to rumours. They also condemned the incident of June 10 and urged people to maintain peace and harmony in the city.
Namaz in Meerut, Bulandshahar, Bagpat, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts was also offered amid tight security arrangements and remained peaceful.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics