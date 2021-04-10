IND USA
National Conference vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File photo)
National Conference wishes speedy recovery to Covid-19 positive Omar Abdullah

“For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me,’ Abdullah said on Friday.
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 03:23 PM IST

Provincial president of the National Conference, Devender Singh Rana, and senior party leaders on Friday wished a speedy recovery to party vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah who tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our prayers are with our beloved leader and we wish him a quick recovery,” senior National Conference leaders said in a joint statement.

They also prayed for Abdullah’s good health, hoping that he will continue to guide the party and lead the people of Jammu and Kashmir with renewed vigour.

Twitter-savvy Omar Abdullah took to the social site and expressed his gratitude to those who reached out to him with their good wishes.

“I am very grateful to everyone reaching out to me here on Twitter to wish me well. I apologise for not replying individually. For the next few days I’m focusing on beating this virus & will be back here after the battle is won,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Earlier, he posted, “For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc”.

Farooq Abdullah already tested positive for Covid-19 and was recently discharged from the hospital following his recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who wished Farooq Abdullah a speedy recovery

