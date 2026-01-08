New water sports, upgraded floating restaurant to boost tourism in Prayagraj

Divisional commissioner Saumya Agarwal inaugurated water sports and water rides in the city on Wednesday as part of the Smart City initiative. She noted that the initiative was also present during Mahakumbh 2025 and will continue to run from now onwards. The newly launched water sports activities include banana boats, motorboats, jet skiing, speed boating, pontoon boating and more. People ride boats during sunset, at the Sangam, in Prayagraj on Wednesday (PTI)

Prayagraj Smart City Limited is part of the Smart Cities Mission, an urban renewal program launched by the government of India. The initiative aims to boost economic growth and ensure quality living for citizens by enabling local area development and harnessing technology.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, the divisional commissioner, along with other senior officials, inspected the redevelopment of a floating restaurant under Phase-02 on the banks of the Yamuna. The upgraded facility was jointly inspected by Saumya Agarwal, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, police commissioner Jogendra Kumar, and municipal commissioner Seelam Sai Teja. The floating restaurant was originally inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2023.

Online booking for the floating restaurant is now available through various platforms. Officials further stated that this initiative will not only make Magh Mela 2026 more attractive but also position Prayagraj prominently on India’s water tourism map. The objective is to offer visitors a memorable experience that combines faith, cleanliness, safety and entertainment.