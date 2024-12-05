NGT directs GMDA to redevelop Silokhra pond according to approved plan

Gururgam: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to rework the changes made in the approved plan to redevelop the Silokhra pond adjacent to the Signature Tower crossing within the next 10 days. The tribunal in its order issued on Monday, pointed out that changes made and suggested by the authority have been rejected earlier and it should not have been done initially. It also asked GMDA to explain why timelines to take specific actions had not been adhered to, officials aware of the matter said. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to rework the changes made in the approved plan to redevelop the Silokhra pond adjacent to the Signature Tower crossing within the next 10 days. (HT PHOTO)

According to the green watchdog, trees have been cut and changes made in the design, which were not approved by the court.

The Silokhra pond and the land adjoining it was identified as ‘gairmumkin nullah’ in revenue records and it was acquired by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The authority later planned to develop this land and auction the site for construction of a multi-story commercial complex. The decision of the HSVP was however, challenged by local residents, who approached the green tribunal, which upheld their contention and directed the authority to redevelop the land as a pond.

The NGT bench of Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Dr Afroz Ahmed, expert member in their order on December 2 observed, “An attempt has been made on the part of respondent 4 to show that changes are necessary but when we pointed out that specifically such changes have already been rejected and not accepted by the tribunal in its order dated 03.05.2024, how can the authority on its own, still go ahead with changes and further proceed in the matter with changes ,now wants an approval or concurrence of tribunal and that too when it amounts to review of the earlier order of the Tribunal….”

The tribunal further observed that looking at the facts and circumstances of the case, it will allow ten days’ time to respondent 4 to comply with the earlier orders of tribunal.

When asked about what changes have been made by GMDA, a senior GMDA official, who is aware of the matter said that Silokhra pond has been developed as per directions of NGT and plan submitted to it.

“The proposed variations in drawings are due to actual site conditions where many trees are standing on a large mound of earth and it was decided not to disturb it as it would help in saving a number of fully grown trees. The area of the redeveloped pond is even larger than the original pond and only geometry has been changed. The court has given us adequate time and in the next hearing we will submit all facts before the court and expect that our work on the ground will be approved,” he said.

