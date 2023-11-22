NIA arrests third accused in Visakhapatnam Pak spy case; Mumbai resident nabbed

HT Correspondent HT Image

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended the third accused in the Visakhapatnam espionage case, shedding light on the leakage of classified defence information through a Pakistani ISI spying network. The arrested individual, identified as Amaan Salim Shaikh, resides in Dharavi, Mumbai. The agency conducted searches in Dharavi and Hojai, Nagaon district, Assam, leading to the seizure of mobile phones and sensitive documents.

Two mobile phones were confiscated during the search at Amaan’s residence, and subsequent investigations uncovered two more mobile phones and additional sensitive documents. The NIA had previously filed two chargesheets this year against four individuals, including two absconding Pakistani operatives.

Investigations revealed Amaan’s alleged involvement in the activation of the SIM cards that were being used by the Pakistani intelligence officers involved in the racket. The case emerged in 2021 when the Andhra Pradesh counter intelligence cell discovered that someone from Visakhapatnam was transmitting classified information to Pakistan. The case was registered on January 12, 2021, under sections 120 B & 121A of the Indian Penal Code, sections 17 & 18 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and section 3 Official Secrets Act, 1923.

The case was transferred to the NIA in June 2023. The agency filed the first chargesheet on July 19, 2023, against two accused, including an absconding Pakistani national, Meer Balaj Khan. Investigations had revealed that Meer Balaj Khan, along with an arrested accused, identified as Akash Solanki, were part of an espionage module who were procuring and leaking sensitive vital information pertaining to the Indian Navy to Pakistan-based handlers.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed on November 26, 2023, against two other accused persons, identified as Manmohan Surendra Panda and Alven. While Panda is under arrest, Alven, a Pakistani Intelligence Operative, is absconding, as he is based in Pakistan. Investigations are continuing in the case and custodial interrogation of Amaan is expected to yield more leads in the conspiracy relating to attempts by foreign-based elements to obtain sensitive and classified information relating to defence establishments across the country.