NIT Silchar student found dead; suicide suspected

A 20-year-old student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar (Assam) was found dead in a toilet of his hostel with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. The 20-year-old was from Assam’s Kamrup district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ankhumani Kalita, a local police officer, said the cause of the death will be known once they get the postmortem report. “The initial findings suggest that this is a case of suicide.”

Police said that they were informed about the recovery of the student’s hanging body in the toilet around 10am on Monday. They added the 20-year-old was from Assam’s Kamrup district and that his parents were on NIT campus when the incident happened. It was not immediately clear what were they doing there.

Another NIT Silchar student from Arunachal Pradesh died by suicide last year after a professor and his batch mates allegedly harassed him. The death sparked protests for the removal of the professor. Around 2,000 students sat on a fast-unto-death for five days.