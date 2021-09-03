No one from my family will enter politics in near future: Jai Ram

With elections to Mandi parliamentary seat and three assembly segments round the corner, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur announced various developmental projects in Rampur Bushar, the home turf of deceased Congress stalwart former chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Since Rampur assembly segments comprise Mandi parliamentary segment, Jai Ram Thakur paid rich tribute to Virbhadra Singh, who was the scion of erstwhile princely family of Bushar. The CM said he has always had special respect for former Virbhadra Singh though they had different political ideologies.

He inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 21 developmental projects worth about ₹81 crore in Rampur Assembly Segment of Shimla district.

Jai Ram said he comes from a humble background with no one in politics and no one from his family will enter active politics in the near future. He said that he has a good understanding of developmental requirements of poor people.