No provision for new sports facilities in Prayagraj Master Plan-2031

Despite being home to sporting legends like cricketer Mohammad Kaif and badminton star Abhin Shyam Gupta, the recently implemented Master Plan-2031 for Prayagraj makes no provision for enhancing the district’s sporting infrastructure. For representation only (File)

Under the Master Plan, all development projects within the jurisdiction of the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) will be executed until 2031. While efforts have been made to cater to various sections of society—such as expanding commercial area routes from 29 to 43 and increasing the PDA’s limits from 309 sq km to 398 sq km—no plans have been included for constructing new indoor or outdoor stadiums.

Currently, Prayagraj has only two major sporting venues: Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium and the Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex (formerly Mayo Hall). The proposal to establish a grand outdoor stadium on the city’s outskirts has been under discussion for nearly two decades. Originally, the Allahabad Development Authority (ADA) had planned to build an outdoor stadium in Jhunsi, but the project never materialised. Later, the proposed site was shifted to Phaphamau, yet no progress was made.

According to PDA Secretary Ajit Kumar Singh, the absence of a stadium in the Master Plan does not rule out its construction. “If a proposal for a sports complex is submitted, land will be made available for its development,” he assured.