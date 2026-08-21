5 things parents should stop doing once their child becomes an adult, according to a family therapist
Your child turned 18? Here are some of the things you need to stop doing.
Parents generally want the best for their children and frequently give advice to protect them from making mistakes or getting hurt. But as children become adults, the parent-child relationship also needs to evolve. Excessive scrutiny may eventually cause friction, especially once the child turns eighteen and begins seeking greater independence.
ALSO READ: Are family dinners becoming silent? Therapist shares 4 ways parents can start conversations with children
Archana Singhal, counsellor, family therapist, and founder of Mindwell Counsel, told HT Lifestyle that parents need to gradually shift from controlling their children's choices to offering guidance and support as they enter adulthood.
She talked about why parents need to stop scrutinising everything once their child reaches adulthood.
The expert said, "Being eighteen means stepping out of childhood into adulthood. From a psychological and mental health standpoint, if parents continuously try to control the lives of their children, it can greatly impact their child's self- esteem, independence, and mental well-being. When parents have always made every life decision for their adult child, it can make them anxious, bitter, unable to make a decision, or fear making the ‘wrong’ life decision. Being a good parent throughout this period looks like offering guidance and mentorship, not control."
Parental control prevents children from learning or trusting their own judgments. Let them be independent and make decisions independently. Continuous parental involvement does not let them grow.
As per the counsellor, here are the five things parents should gradually stop doing once their children become adults
1. Refrain from making all their decisions
- Parents should avoid making every decision concerning their child's education, career, marriage, friendships, and future.
- They can give guidance and advice, but the final choice should be with the adult child.
- Making their own choices can help adult children develop independence and a sense of responsibility.
2. Don't turn every mistake into a failure
- Adult children have the right to make mistakes and learn from them.
- Instead of immediately stepping in to fix the solution, parents can ask, ‘What do you think you could have done differently?’
- Avoid belittling or blaming them. Give them the time and space to understand their actions and accept the consequences.
3. Stop snooping on their lives
- Children deserve personal boundaries.
- Constantly monitoring their whereabouts, finances, messages or social media activity may signal a lack of trust.
- Parents should respect their adult child's privacy while keeping communication open.
4. Stop playing a comparison game
- Avoid comparing an adult child with their siblings, cousins, or family friends.
- Such comparisons may affect their self-esteem and make them feel inadequate or inferior.
- Focus on their individual progress and how they have grown over time.
5. Stop guilting their adult child into something that they really didn't feel good about
- Parents should avoid pressuring adult children into decisions they are uncomfortable with.
- Statements such as ‘You will disappoint us if you take that job’ can make them feel guilty for choosing what is right for them.
- Also leads to tension within the family.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.