5 things parents should stop doing once their child becomes an adult, according to a family therapist

Archana Singhal, counsellor, family therapist, and founder of Mindwell Counsel, told HT Lifestyle that parents need to gradually shift from controlling their children's choices to offering guidance and support as they enter adulthood.

Parents generally want the best for their children and frequently give advice to protect them from making mistakes or getting hurt. But as children become adults, the parent-child relationship also needs to evolve. Excessive scrutiny may eventually cause friction, especially once the child turns eighteen and begins seeking greater independence. ALSO READ: Are family dinners becoming silent? Therapist shares 4 ways parents can start conversations with children

She talked about why parents need to stop scrutinising everything once their child reaches adulthood.

The expert said, "Being eighteen means stepping out of childhood into adulthood. From a psychological and mental health standpoint, if parents continuously try to control the lives of their children, it can greatly impact their child's self- esteem, independence, and mental well-being. When parents have always made every life decision for their adult child, it can make them anxious, bitter, unable to make a decision, or fear making the ‘wrong’ life decision. Being a good parent throughout this period looks like offering guidance and mentorship, not control."

Parental control prevents children from learning or trusting their own judgments. Let them be independent and make decisions independently. Continuous parental involvement does not let them grow.

As per the counsellor, here are the five things parents should gradually stop doing once their children become adults