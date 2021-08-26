No substance against allegations of wrong info in poll affidavit by MP Hans Raj Hans: Court

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday found no substance into the allegations made against BJP MP Hans Raj Hans of furnishing false information in his election affidavit during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, saying that “no prima facie case is made against him”.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh granted the relief to the Member of Parliament from north-west Delhi and discharged him in a private complaint filed by Congress leader Rajesh Lilothia, who had contested against him during the general elections.

“No prima facie case is made out against accused (Hans) and accordingly, proceedings against him are stopped and he is discharged,” the court said in its order.

In his complaint, Lilothia had alleged that Hans gave ambiguous information in his affidavit filed along with his nomination form in the 2019 general elections. He claimed that at the time of filing of nomination form Hans furnished false information in affidavit and he did not disclose the material facts in it.

He alleged that the accused did not give the correct information regarding his educational qualifications, financial status of his wife, income of his dependents and regarding holding of office in National Safai Karamchari Commission.

The complaint had alleged that the BJP functionary had stated his educational qualification as “MATRIC”, however, he further pursued the studies and passed “PREP” (equivalent to Class XI) from DAV College, Jalandhar.

The court noted that according to a report submitted, he did not pass “PREP” from the college and so it was clear that he had given the correct information regarding his educational qualifications in his form. It said no document had been filed on record to show that Hans’s wife was in employment or doing any business.

The judge also said that accused had not mentioned his sons as dependents during filing his nomination form and there was no requirement to mention the assets or income of such a child who was not dependent upon a candidate.

“Except allegations, no material has been brought on record on behalf of prosecution to prove that both sons of the accused are dependent upon him,” it said.

It noted that according to the report filed by the investigating officer, Hans had resigned from the post of vice-chairman of National Safai Karamchari Commission in April 2019 and as per prosecution, he had filed the nomination after his resignation.

The court said the candidate was not required to mention the office from which he had resigned, and the remuneration which had been received by him in the past.

The offence was punishable with an imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both.