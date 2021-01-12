Noida looks to revive bridge with Greater Noida

NOIDA: The Noida Authority on Tuesday said it will revive the Noida-Greater Noida bridge across the Hindon river that had been left unfinished a year ago due to unavailability of land for an approach road.

“We have begun talking to farmers in the area to procure their land for the approach road and work to finish the bridge,” said Rajeev Tyagi, chief general manager of Noida Authority.

Construction for the bridge began in January 2019, and expected to be finished in two to three years’s time, but could not acquire land for a 1.5-km section in Noida’s Mubrakpur and Badauli Bangar villages.

The Greater Noida authority had already acquired its share of land and started work.

“We started the work in May, 2020 soon after restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic were relaxed,” said a Greater Noida authority official who was not authorised to speak to media.

The bridge will connect Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-III and Noida’s sectors 146/147. It was estimated to cost ₹65 crore and will have eight lanes.

The the bridge, officials said, will ease traffic congestion at Noida’s busiest traffic intersection Pari Chowk. Commuters can then use the LG traffic intersection road to reach Knowledge Park-III to reach Noida’s Sector 147.