Now book affordable homes online on DTCP portal

Gurugram: To ensure all home buyers get equal chance to book affordable flats and the practice of collecting premiums from buyers at the time of submitting applications is curtailed, the town and country planning department has launched an online webpage on its portal to allow prospective buyers to book flats online, officials from the department aware of the development said on Friday.

Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, Gurugram, said the module for online booking of affordable plots has been launched. Buyers can access the DTCP website and apply for a flat. “At the time of applying for a flat, the buyers can select whether they want a one BHK, two BHK or three BHK flat. At the time of submitting the application, they will have to deposit 5% of the cost of the flat,” he said adding that in case the application is not successful, the applicant will get a refund of the booking amount.

DTCP officials said the portal to book affordable homes was launched on Wednesday after buyers complained that either forms were not available or only limited forms were being made available.

It may be recalled that on February 18, 2020, KM Pandurang, director of DTCP, had called for the creation of an online portal to provide applications forms for affordable housing projects.

As per the directions issued by the director, DTCP, “The applications shall be invited online through STP of the respective circle and then allotment shall be made by the coloniser. The first draw of lots shall be held within four months from the date of first advertisement and there shall be a gap of at least three months between any two such advertisements. After three such attempts by STP, the coloniser will make allotment of flats on a first-come, first-serve basis but on pre-defined rates.”

Mann, who is also the nodal officer for the portal, said the module will be fine tuned further based on the feedback of applicants. “The objective is to ensure transparency in allotment of affordable homes,” he said.