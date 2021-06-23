Now, no need to visit RTO for registration certificate

The Delhi government has empowered self-registered vehicle dealers in Delhi to issue temporary registration certificates to owners who buy a new car or two-wheeler from their outlets but reside outside the national capital. Senior transport officials said the larger plan in the coming months is to completely decentralise the process of issuing registration certificates (the permanent ones) at the dealers’ end, so that vehicle owners do not have to visit a regional transport office (RTO) to get it issued.

In an order passed on Tuesday night, the state transport department said the temporary registration certificates to be issued by self-registration dealers will be valid for a month. “Self registration dealers in Delhi can now issue temporary registration certificate for new vehicles sold from their outlet, along with a unique registration mark listed under Rule 34 of Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules (DMVR). The self-registration dealers will be allocated blocks of registration marks for the purpose of issuing temporary registration certificates,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The order, seen by HT, stated that the temporary registration mark in red letters and figure on yellow background will be displayed on the vehicle in a prescribed manner. The designation and address of the self registering dealer will be also cited on the registration plate, it said.

Currently, those who buy a new vehicle from Delhi need to simultaneously visit an RTO to get a temporary registration certificate issued by the motor licensing officer (MLO). Now, this has been decentralised and approximately 200 self registration dealers across the city have been given the authority to create on-the-spot temporary registration certificates.

“While it is easy for owners of new vehicles who are residents of Delhi to visit the RTO and do such things, those who come from NCR to purchase a car or two-wheelers in Delhi found it very cumbersome to first go to the showroom, then to the RTO and then return to their city. This will save a lot of time as now, the owner can directly head home after purchasing a new car or bike,” said a senior transport official, who did not wish to be named.

Approximately, 1,000 vehicles are sold in Delhi every month, with most of the owners living in other states. “Once they have taken the temporary registration certificate from the dealer, they can directly get a permanent registration certificate made from their respective state and immediately apply for it. No time will be wasted,” the official explained.

The state transport department is running a pilot project in three of its RTOs - New Delhi, Sarai Kale Khan and Mall Road - to completely decentralise the process of issuing registration certificate. “The next step will be to issue permanent registration cards directly from the dealers. So, there will be no need to come to an RTO,” said Gahlot.

This is part of the department’s ambitious project of providing “faceless transport services” to people. At present, 12 services, including renewal and duplicate driving licence or registration certificate, permit or RC transfer, among others, have been shifted online. The second phase will include 58 services. The department is now also working on issuing learners driving licences online.