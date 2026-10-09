Rockstar pulls back the curtain on the boldest GTA 6 ideas, from smarter NPCs to real consequences

On 27 August, Rockstar premiered the extended look at GTA 6 worldwide on Netflix. Although it was intended to preview everything gamers need to know about arguably one of the most anticipated games of all time, it ended up raising more questions than it answered. If you can’t wait patiently until November, when GTA 6 debuts, to have your curiosity tamed, I have good news. Rockstar is making NPCs more diverse, reactive, unpredictable, and capable of responding realistically to players’ actions. (Rockstar) By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less Rob Nelson, Head of Development and Co-Studio Head, sat with IGN and talked them through how the game’s world and NPCs will react to your actions. While I was nonchalant about GTA 6 earlier, these new revelations have me on the edge of my seat. Here’s everything you need to know about what Rob Nelson revealed regarding the highly anticipated game. Safehouse: It’s widely known among GTA gamers that visiting safehouses is key to saving progress, recovering health, storing vehicles, and changing your getup if needed. In addition, players can watch TV in GTA 4, and GTA 5 lets them access the in-game internet on a computer, indulge in recreational substances, play tennis, and do yoga. But in GTA 6, Rockstar is now going big on safehouses.

GTA 6 safehouses go beyond saving progress, offering more ways to interact, personalise and experience everyday life. (Rockstar)

In the interview, Rob Nelson told IGN that the studio is committed to bringing safehouses in its highly anticipated game closer to Red Dead Redemption 2 camps than in any GTA game. This means safehouses will feel livelier, with more elements for players to interact with. During the interview, Nelson highlighted that the two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, can coexist in the safehouse and follow their own schedules. He added that these safehouses will give players cosmetic options, letting them make minor changes to their hair, such as trimming or going bald. NPC: The world doesn’t feel lively because of its weather and buildings; it’s the people who bring life to the space. With that in mind, Rob Nelson hinted during the interview that Rockstar has placed significant emphasis on NPC characters during game development.

GTA 6 makes NPCs more than background characters by giving them distinct appearances, instincts, and responses. (Rockstar)

He said the developer team has fully leveraged their experience and the additional storage on the latest consoles to create more diverse NPC characters. As a result, players will encounter these characters with different heights and body shapes in GTA 6. Beyond body proportions, Nelson also revealed during the interview that the studio upgraded the NPC interaction system in GTA 6. He first painted a picture of how, with Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar introduced a more elaborate interaction system than in previous RDR and GTA games. There, players could press L2 to lock onto an NPC with a gun in the holster and greet or antagonise them. GTA 6 is now said to surpass Red Dead Redemption 2 in this area. As the culmination of extensive study of human behaviour by the production team, spanning technical, writing, animation, and design, players can expect to stand beside an NPC group and hear unexpected dialogue. Rob Nelson added that if gamers intrude a bit more in the conversation, the characters will turn around, notice them, and go, ‘Oh hey, can I help you?’ He also revealed during the interview with IGN that tailing NPC characters beyond an acceptable limit will prompt them to either become aggressive toward players or run away. Speaking of aggression, Nelson also highlighted that these non-playable characters will have access to weapon arsenals beyond those of players and police. He suggested that this will keep gamers grounded and make them act more deliberately during an altercation. Vehicles: IGN interview also revealed that stealing vehicles will become more extensive and complex in GTA 6. Earlier, pressing triangle on the controller was all the gamers needed to hotwire and steal the car. To make the process more impactful and memorable, GTA 6 is said to first tease certain parked cars that gamers can only obtain after making significant progress and acquiring specialised tools to break into them. For instance, certain vehicles will be unlocked easily with a slim jim.

GTA 6 turns vehicle theft into a process involving scanners, specialised tools and decisions about each car’s value. (Rockstar)