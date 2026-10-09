Gauhati HC grants bail to Zubeen Garg’s bandmate Amritprava Mahanta in murder trial
The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to Amritprava Mahanta, a band member of Zubeen Garg, in connection with the murder trial of the late singer-composer.
The Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to Amritprava Mahanta, a band member of Zubeen Garg, in connection with the murder trial of the late singer-composer.
Garg had died under mysterious circumstances on September 19 last year while swimming in the sea in Singapore. Mahanta is one of the seven accused currently undergoing trial for his alleged murder.
“The court granted bail to Mahanta after going through our arguments. The details of the bail order will be known once it is out or released online. The prosecution has nothing concrete against my client. She is innocent and was falsely implicated,” said Mahanta’s lawyer, Anan Kumar Bhuyan.
The bail was granted by Justice Pranjal Das. The court has set a bail bond of ₹50,000, with two sureties of the same amount, and imposed several other conditions, including the submission of her passport for her release on bail.
Mahanta’s lawyers will first have to submit her bail bond to the trial court where the case is underway. Once it is accepted, she is likely to be released from jail, lawyers said.
“We are yet to see the detailed order. Only after that we will know on what basis the court granted her bail. We will write to the state government and it is for them to decide whether they will appeal against the bail,” prosecution lawyer Ziaul Kamar said.
Mahanta was arrested on October 3 last year after several days of interrogation. She is currently lodged at Haflong Jail in Dima Hasao district.
Following Garg’s death, there was widespread demand across Assam for a proper investigation. The state government subsequently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter. It concluded that Garg had been murdered as part of a planned conspiracy.
Besides Mahanta, six other persons, including Garg’s manager, the organiser of the event in Singapore that the singer had gone to attend, another bandmate, Garg’s cousin and two security officers, were arrested in connection with the case. All of them are currently in jail.
Last month, a special court had granted bail to the two security officers in a separate disproportionate assets case. However, they remain in prison for their alleged role in Garg’s death.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORUtpal Parashar
A seasoned senior journalist, I have nearly three decades of experience across print, digital, and online platforms, covering political transitions, insurgencies, environmental issues, and development stories in India and Nepal. I am skilled in breaking news, leading editorial teams and launch of newspaper editions. I am adept at leveraging digital trends and social media to expand global reach, with a strong ethical foundation and a reputation for impactful journalism. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, I joined Hindustan Times in New Delhi as a trainee reporter in May 1997. Over the years, I have been posted in Dehradun, Kathmandu (Nepal) and Guwahati. Currently, as Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, I lead a team reporting on India’s northeastern states. My work involves in-depth analysis, and engaging multimedia storytelling across formats, including text, photo, video, and interactive content. I am skilled in producing timely, shareable content, leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage global audiences. Throughout my career with the Hindustan Times, I have led diverse editorial teams, designed capacity-building activities, and supported reporters in developing strong story ideas, ethical reporting practices, digital skills, and fact-checking techniques. As Senior Assistant Editor for Northeast India, I have been responsible for guiding correspondents through complex political, humanitarian, and community-level stories using multimedia formats. Earlier, as Foreign Correspondent in Nepal, I produced extensive reporting during Nepal’s democratic transition and the 2015 earthquake and its aftermath.Read More