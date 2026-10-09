Give your door a festive makeover with this easy DIY toran

Swap plastic door hangings for handmade full-length torans made with gold thread, cowrie shells and tiny ghungroos this Diwali. This easy DIY, shared by Richa Upadhyay (@happyimperfecthomes) on Instagram, has fetched 8.1 million views and makes for a fun festive weekend activity with kids. A festive entrance doesn’t have to mean another store-bought decoration

Things you need: Gold thread, cowrie shells, golden ghungroos, scissors, measuring tape

How to make it Step 1: Measure the height of your door frame to decide how long you want each strand to be. Cut multiple lengths of gold thread, leaving a little extra at both ends for knots and securing the strings.

Step 2: Take one strand of gold thread and knot three cowrie shells onto it, keeping them close together. Make sure the knots are secure so the shells stay in place.

Step 3: Leave some space below the shells and knot three golden ghungroos onto the same strand. Keep the arrangement neat, with the shells and ghungroos forming alternating decorative sections. You can also play with ghungroos of different sizes.

Step 4: Continue adding groups of three cowrie shells and three ghungroos along the thread, leaving small gaps between each group. Repeat the process for all the strands you have cut.

Step 5: Secure the finished strands along the top of the door frame, spacing them evenly. Adjust their placement and length to create a festive entrance. The gentle jingling of the ghungroos adds a charming finishing touch.