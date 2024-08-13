Odisha doctor accused of sexual assault, admitted to ICU after juniors thrash him

Amid a nationwide outrage over the horrific rape and murder of a woman doctor at a government medical college and hospital in Kolkata, two women patients at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack have accused a doctor of sexually assaulting them on the pretext of medical examination. For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Officials on Tuesday said the mother and aunt of a second year MBBS girl student at the medical college had gone to the cardiology department for a check-up on Friday. The two women were advised for an echocardiogram and asked to come for a revisit on Sunday.

However, the women alleged that the male doctor, a cardiology MD student, inappropriately probed the abdomen and other parts of the body on the pretext of an ECG. When the two women raised an alarm and complained to the MBBS student, she informed her seniors.

The accused doctor was then allegedly thrashed by other MBBS students after the Junior Doctors Association summoned him. He sustained grievous injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at the same hospital.

Though the two women initially hesitated to file a case, they lodged an FIR after senior doctors of the medical college intervened and convinced them to do so.

“The statements of the victims have been recorded under sections 161 and 164 of CrPC. The incident took place on August 11. The investigation on the rape allegation is being done and CCTV footage is being scanned. As the case is sensitive, we don’t want to disclose further details. We will record the statement of the victims and investigate accordingly,” additional DCP Anil Mishra said.

Mishra also said that the police will file an FIR if the male doctor who was allegedly thrashed would also intend to do so.