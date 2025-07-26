Odisha woman allegedly poisons six in her family: Police

Bhubaneswar: Six members of a family, including a two-year-old baby girl, in Jajpur district of Odisha were hospitalised after a woman member of the family allegedly poisoned their meal over a domestic dispute. Doctors said all the six are now stable. (Representational image)

Police officials in Jajpur district said six family members of Umakanta Ojha of Ojhasahi village village under Mangalpur police station were hospitalised on Friday evening after they began vomiting shortly after having lunch. Soon after eating rice, dal, curry, and fried leafy vegetables, a 20-year-old man and a 2-year-old girl began vomiting and showed signs of dizziness. They were initially taken to the local health centre in Mangalpur for treatment. Soon four other family members also complained of nausea and dizziness after which they were admitted to district headquarters hospital.

Doctors at the hospital said all the six are now stable.

Sasmita Ojha, one of the daughters of Umakanta, told the police that her younger sister had mixed poison in the lunch over a domestic dispute. “Around six months ago, my sister eloped and married a youth from a nearby area without our family’s consent. She had allegedly taken gold, cash, a scooter, and other valuables while leaving home. Despite family objections, our relatives had brought the couple back and allowed them to stay together, which led to further tension. Two days ago there was a major altercation and physical brawl in the family in which my sister had threatened to kill all of us. On Friday, my mother Shashikala was cooking lunch when my younger sister started hurling abuses. She laced food with poison while my mother briefly left the kitchen,” she alleged.

Mangalpur police station inspector-in-charge Jagdish Kar said a serious domestic conflict had been brewing in the family over share in ancestral property. “Two separate complaints have already been filed with the Mangalpur police just two days ago following an altercation and physical assault. We are investigating the matter,” he said.