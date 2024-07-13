Our goal is to have smart classes in all govt schools: Varanasi DM

Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School in Shivpur here is now equipped with digital smart class under the Vidya Shakti Project. District magistrate S Rajalingam inaugurated the smart class system on Friday. Officials attend smart class with schoolkids in Varanasi. (HT)

Under the project, children will be given online education through digital smart class. The district magistrate and chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal attended the online class along with the students and discussed about their studies.

The district magistrate said that digital smart class is a commendable initiative to make the children of government schools competitive. “When government and private schools are compared, such facilities gap is found. Keeping in view these points, special attention is being given to smart classes. Our effort is to have smart class system in all government schools so that the quality of education is enhanced in these schools and kids become more competitive,” he said.

He said that this technology has been developed by IIT Madras. He said that such schools are declared Nipun Vidyalaya by the government. On the occasion, the district magistrate honoured the block education officers and coordinators who did better work under Vidya Shakti Project by giving them certificates and symbols.

Also, stationery was provided to the children who are taking admissions in class 6.

BSA Arvind Pathak, block education officer, school teachers and children were present.